Need to create awareness on ‘poll fraud’, says Dy CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will take part in the Congress’ protest in Bengaluru on August 5 against the alleged electoral manipulation during the Lok Sabha polls. Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president DK Shivakumar said the location and format of the August 5 programme will be decided after AICC general secretaries hold a meeting with the party leaders in Bengaluru on Thursday. “The AICC general secretaries will hold a meeting with MLAs, MLCs, defeated candidates, KPCC office-bearers, and presidents of various party units on Thursday. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will participate in the meeting. The venue will be decided after this meeting,” Shivakumar said.

AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala is expected to inspect places suggested by state leaders before taking a decision on the protest venue.

On whether they are holding a rally or a convention, the Congress leader said there are many technical aspects and directives from the court, and a decision will be taken after Thursday’s meeting. He said the BJP had misused the election process through organisations such as Chilume. “Due to this, there were differences in the results in Bengaluru. After the last assembly elections, Mahadevapura Congress candidate Nagesh’s son met me and gave me some crucial information. We investigated it and found discrepancies but could not act on it as it was too late already. Our MP candidate Mansoor Ali Khan also had done his own research. We have sent a report on this to Delhi. There are discussions on election fraud across the country and we need to create awareness about it among the public,” he said.