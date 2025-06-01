Injured woman’s brother blames officials for Mangaluru landslide tragedy

Teju stated in the complaint, “Following heavy rain, a portion of the hill collapsed on the house of my brother-in-law Seetharam at 3.30 am on Friday. Seetharam’s father Kanthappa Poojary suffered a fracture in his leg, while my sister’s children and my brother-in-law’s mother died. Seetharam is devastated by the tragedy. Three lives were lost because of the unscientific road work taken up by the officials on the hill above the house.”

He blamed Manjanady Gram Panchayat PDO Chaitra, KRIDL officials and engineers, and contractors of the ZP for taking up “negligent and unscientific work on the hill”. He alleged that the PDO and KRIDL officials were aware of the possibility of a mishap, but still carried out the work. “They must be booked under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 106 (death by negligence) of BNS ,” he stated in the petition to the police.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy told TNSE that a case of unnatural death has already been registered by the Konaje police regarding the incident.

“The police have received a petition from Teju Kumar. If any evidence is found in support of the contents of the petition, relevant law will be applied and action will be taken accordingly,” Reddy said.