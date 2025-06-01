Stricter law against hate speech likely in next Assembly session, says Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

MANGALURU: Dakshina Kannada district in-charge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday said that efforts will be made to strengthen the existing laws or enact a new legislation to ensure strict punishment for those who indulge in hate speech, during the next Assembly session.

Talking to reporters after a meeting the newly appointed Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy and Dakshina Kannada SP Dr Arun K, Dinesh said that existing laws against hate speech have failed to be a deterrent as the offenders easily get bail and hardly get punished by courts.

Saying that even elected representatives indulge in such acts, the minister said the only way to put an end to it is by strengthening the existing laws or enact a new law. He also said that the newly appointed police commissioner and SP will be given a free hand to carry out their duties without any political interference.

He said the police officials have also been told to take stern action against illegal activities like illegal sand mining, gambling and others as it has become a source of income for those indulging in communal murders and violence.