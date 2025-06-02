Bengaluru to see rainfall again from May 4

BENGALURU: After several days of steady rain and gloomy skies, Bengaluru is experiencing a short break in the weather. However, this relief is likely to be brief, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting a return of light showers and cloudy conditions by midweek.

From June 4, the city can expect a gradual change, starting with light rain on Wednesday, followed by more widespread showers on June 5 and 6. This, the IMD said, could mark the beginning of another wet spell for Bengaluru.

According to the IMD’s Meteorological Centre in Bengaluru, the weather forecast for both Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts indicates mostly dry and partly cloudy skies until June 3. The situation is expected to shift midweek, with light to moderate rain likely on June 4, 5 and 6 under a generally cloudy sky.

As per the officials from the weather agency, the weather in the past 24 hours showed no rainfall in either Bengaluru Urban or Rural areas. The forecast for the next five days, starting Monday, indicates maximum temperatures hovering around 30–31 degree Celsius and minimum temperatures around 20–22 degree Celsius across both urban and rural areas.

Karnataka monsoon outlook

Karnataka is currently witnessing an early and intense start to the monsoon season. Districts such as Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada could see intense downpours accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds. However, six districts in the south — including Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Ramanagara, Chikkaballapura and Chamarajanagar — may see normal to slightly below-normal rainfall, although moderate showers are still expected.