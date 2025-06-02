Minor gangraped in Belagavi; Two juveniles among five held

BELAGAVI: A deeply disturbing incident of six youth allegedly abducting a 15-year-old girl and subjecting her to repeated sexual assault has come to light in Belagavi. The accused, two of whom are minors, reportedly filmed the crime and used the video to blackmail the girl, continuing to exploit her over time. Though the offence took place between December 2024 and January 2025, it has come to light now.
According to the complaint filed by the girl’s parents at the APMC police station, she was first taken in a car by one of the accused, who is her friend, to Windmill Hill at Muttyanatti village in December. He then introduced her to his five friends, and all of them allegedly raped her, while one of them filmed the offence.
The second time, the accused threatened her that the video would be leaked and took her to Khadi Machine Hill near Alatage in January. This time, there were three youth and all of them allegedly raped her. Both the crime sites are located in the Kakati police limits.
It is suspected that the accused might have threatened her with leaking the video and raped her more number of times.
Her prolonged trauma came to light when her parents noticed changes in her behaviour and asked her about it. They managed to catch one of the accused, a 19-year-old, and handed him over to the police.
Search on to arrest the sixth accused
Acting on the parents’ complaint, a police team headed by Inspector US Avati arrested five accused. The sixth accused is absconding and the search is on to arrest him.
Belagavi Police Commissioner Bhushan Gulab Rao Borase confirmed the arrest of five individuals in the gangrape case. “The victim and all the accused are originally from Belagavi district. One of the accused, who had developed a friendship with the girl, allegedly lured her into a trap where he and five others committed the crime,” he said.
An FIR was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the APMC Police Station on Saturday. The commissioner said the accused number 1 and 2 played the central role in the crime. “The maximum punishment for these charges is 20 years. But we will collect more evidence to get them higher punishment,” he said.
This is the second case of a rape of a minor that has come to light in the district in the last one month. It has also put immediate pressure on Police Commissioner Bhushan Borse.