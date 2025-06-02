Minor gangraped in Belagavi; Two juveniles among five held

BELAGAVI: A deeply disturbing incident of six youth allegedly abducting a 15-year-old girl and subjecting her to repeated sexual assault has come to light in Belagavi. The accused, two of whom are minors, reportedly filmed the crime and used the video to blackmail the girl, continuing to exploit her over time. Though the offence took place between December 2024 and January 2025, it has come to light now.

According to the complaint filed by the girl’s parents at the APMC police station, she was first taken in a car by one of the accused, who is her friend, to Windmill Hill at Muttyanatti village in December. He then introduced her to his five friends, and all of them allegedly raped her, while one of them filmed the offence.

The second time, the accused threatened her that the video would be leaked and took her to Khadi Machine Hill near Alatage in January. This time, there were three youth and all of them allegedly raped her. Both the crime sites are located in the Kakati police limits.

It is suspected that the accused might have threatened her with leaking the video and raped her more number of times.

Her prolonged trauma came to light when her parents noticed changes in her behaviour and asked her about it. They managed to catch one of the accused, a 19-year-old, and handed him over to the police.