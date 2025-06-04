Alumni of a government school in Kodagu reunite to renovate the age-old institution

MADIKERI: As several government schools are struggling to see the light of the day due to non-maintenance, an alumni association of a government school in Kodagu is striving towards renovating the institution.
Funds adding to over Rs 10 lakh are being collected to enable the renovation and revival process of the school building.
The Suntikoppa Government Primary School, established 108 years ago, has educated lakhs of students. The institution was expanded with high school education 44 years ago. However, the lack of funds for development works had remained a challenge.
The institution did not even record a centenary celebration due to financial issues. However, the alumni of the institution became active recently and are now involved in the revival process of the institution.
Recently, a group of alumni organised a reunion event as a Guru Vandhana programme, which witnessed participation from the former teaching staff.
The Alumni Association was launched as plans took shape to renovate the school building, which is in a vulnerable condition.
Funds adding up to Rs 10 lakh were collected by the alumni association. The school classrooms are being renovated and upgraded even as the alumni will initiate plans to increase admissions to the institution.
Key alumni members KH Sharif, Harish, Anil Kumar, C Mahendra, Razak, Abdul Aziz, Arun Kumar, Dhanu Kaverappa, Vincent, Shashikumar, and Kamalahasan, alongside local donors from Suntikoppa and neighbouring areas, have committed themselves to elevating the school's standards to match private institutions.
The alumni association has members from all walks of life, some who have reached reputable posts following their primary education at the institution. “We cannot be more grateful to the alumni for taking up the renovation project,” shared Geetha, headmistress of the government school.
"This renovation represents our modest contribution to the institution that shaped our lives. Some of our alumni have become High Court judges, and under their guidance, along with support from other alumni, we are undertaking this renovation. We are ensuring minimal disruption to current students' education," shared RH Sharif, the VP of the alumni association.