BJP, JDS may contest Karnataka local body polls separately

BENGALURU: BJP and JDS, which are in an alliance in the state, may choose to go separate ways while contesting taluk and zilla panchayat elections, which are likely to be announced by the state government soon.

The alliance was formed ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and the two parties have been together in all later elections, including Assembly bypolls.

On the alliance partners likely to go separate ways, a senior JDS leader told TNIE that during an internal party discussion, many opined that the party should go to the polls alone. “We may contest the polls separately, but at the time of electing presidents and vice-presidents, we will come together,” he said.

“Let both of us contest. It will be a ‘friendly fight’,” he added.

“Many states don’t have regional parties. But in Karnataka, in spite of losing polls and our prominent bases like Hassan, we still have a hold in the Old Mysuru region. As NDA partners, we will contest Assembly and other polls together. But as an individual partu, we need taluk and zilla panchayats,” party sources said.