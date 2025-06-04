'Words taken out of context,' Kamal writes to KFCC

BENGALURU: The fire ignited by Kamal Haasan’s recent comments on the Kannada language shows no signs of dying down. What began as a linguistic remark has snowballed into a full-blown cultural standoff, with political leaders, pro-Kannada activists and film associations across Karnataka demanding an unambiguous apology from the veteran actor.

Despite the growing outrage, Kamal Haasan has attempted to extinguish the flames with a two-page open letter addressed to KFCC President Narasimhulu.

In the letter, Haasan expressed regret over the misunderstanding, clarifying that his statements were “taken out of context” and never intended to “diminish Kannada in any way”. His intent, he wrote, was simply to highlight the unity of Indian languages and cultures, and not to create division.