Karnataka government plans amendments in a week to encourage sandalwood cultivation

MYSURU: Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Wednesday announced that the state government will introduce amendments to existing laws and policies within a week to encourage private individuals to grow sandalwood trees.

Addressing a programme held at the KSOU auditorium, where safety kits were distributed to forest guards and watchers under CSR funds from Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), Khandre acknowledged that existing regulations have posed challenges to sandalwood cultivation.

“We will amend the policies in the next week or 10 days to simplify the process. Along with this, sandalwood cultivation will be promoted on degraded forest land and lakhs of acres of unutilised land under the revenue department,” he said.

Khandre also assured that all forest guards and watchers working in risk conditions will receive a monthly risk allowance of Rs 2,000. “Currently, 2,007 forest guards are receiving the allowance, and we plan to extend it to all. Additionally, canteen facilities similar to those provided to police and defence personnel will be introduced for forest staff. Residential quarters and sufficient vehicles will also be provided,” he said.

Highlighting the increasing human-wildlife conflict, Khandre said: “Karnataka is home to 6,395 elephants, the highest in the country, and ranks second in tiger population. To mitigate conflicts, rail barricades are being installed along forest borders.”

He further shared key achievements of the forest department, including the recovery of over 4,000 acres of forest land in Bengaluru and over 6,000 acres across the state. Around 15,000 acres of forest land have been added, 5,050 acres taken back from private entities, and Rs 5,000 crore worth land reclaimed from HMT.

KSDL eyes Rs 5k cr revenues

Industries Minister MB Patil said KSDL had been facing decline and corruption before the Congress government came to power, two years ago. “Despite using the same staff and equipment, we implemented reforms that led to a 40% increase in production. Last year, KSDL generated Rs 414 crore in revenue. We aim to reach Rs 3,000 crore in two years and Rs 5,000 crore in five years,” he said.

KSDL currently offers 23 products and is set to launch liquid soaps and distribute sandalwood hand soaps to government offices and student hostels. “We have added 435 distributors, entered the e-commerce space, and started producing jasmine soap and perfumes to meet the growing demand,” he added.