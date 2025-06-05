Karnataka HC seeks report on deaths due to stampede during RCB victory celebrations in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday asked the Advocate General to get instructions from the State Government regarding the deaths that occurred due to a stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium in the city during the RCB victory celebrations on Wednesday.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice V. Kameswar Rao and Justice C. M. Joshi asked Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty to submit a report on the measures taken by the State Government.

The court scheduled the hearing for 2:30 PM after he informed the bench that he would provide the necessary details.

Meanwhile, advocate G. R. Mohan mentioned before the court that he had sent an email to the Court’s registry about a breach of security in the High Court building during the victory celebration in front of Vidhana Soudha.

He submitted that many people were allowed onto the terrace of the High Court building to watch the RCB players on the steps of Vidhana Soudha. He pointed out that there were already orders in place to ensure proper security at the High Court building, and these orders had been breached.

The Bench asked him to appear at 2:30 PM when it would take up the issue of the stampede deaths.