KPCC to submit interim report on Dakshina Kannada violence, aims to restore peace

MANGALURU: Dr Syed Naseer Hussain, president of KPCC’s Fact-finding Committee and AICC general secretary, on Friday said an interim report about reasons into cases of violence, murders, communal polarisation, and riots in Dakshina Kannada will be submitted to the state government the following week.

Addressing a press conference, Hussain said, “This committee has been formed by DCM DK Shivakumar and we have been instructed to work towards reestablishing peace in a sensitive district like Dakshina Kannada. Despite being a culturally vibrant district, which is also called a medical and educational hub, cases of violence and communal polarisation are repeatedly taking place.

We have met auto drivers, labourers, civil society, businesses, religious leaders from different communities, and officials at the district administration and collected information about reasons for murders and communal riots in Dakshina Kannada. We will submit an interim report based on their observations on June 9 or 10 to the state government, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Law Minister HK Patil and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara,” he said.

He further said that students are cancelling admissions, and investors are hesitating to invest here due to repeated incidents of violence. “There should be no place for violence. Law implementing agencies must enforce law,” he added.