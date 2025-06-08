Koppal youth organise non-vegetarian feast to celebrate RCB victory

The feast was announced in a traditional style by beating ‘dangura’ (a drum used for public announcements) and ringing a large bell through the streets, inviting everyone to the feast.

It was funded entirely by the villagers. Of around 7,000 population at Bandi Harlapur, nearly 3,000 gathered for the feast. Though chicken and pulav were the main dishes, arrangements had been made for vegetarian meals too. A symbolic trophy was lifted high before the feast, while villagers cheered for RCB.

One of the organisers, Raju Yadav, said, “We had taken a vow that if RCB lifted the cup, we would serve non-veg food to the entire village. We initially planned to hold it the day after the victory. But when we heard of the tragedy, we decided to postpone the feast. We also prayed for the departed souls and the speedy recovery of the injured.”