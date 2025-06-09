Bengaluru stampede: BJP legislators to hand over a month’s salary to victims’ kin

BENGALURU: Members of the BJP staged a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Vidhana Soudha premises on Sunday, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in connection with the stampede at M Chinnaswamy Stadium here, which claimed 11 lives.

They demanded that the government pay compensation of Rs 1 crore, while BJP legislators themselves have resolved to hand over a month’s salary to the victims’ family members. Ashoka also demanded that the state government call for a special session to discuss the issue.

Ashoka said the government ignored police advice and the Congress leaders violated law. He alleged that had Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar not engaged in a power struggle, students would not have lost their lives.