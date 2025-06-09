Speculation rife as DCM DK Shivakumar heads to New Delhi

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s political corridors are abuzz with speculation, as DCM and KPCC president DK Shivakumar jets off to New Delhi on Monday, for what he insists is a “study tour” on Solid Waste Management — but insiders hint at a far deeper political agenda brewing beneath the surface.

Shivakumar claimed that his trip was purely technical: he plans to inspect solid waste management technologies already in place in Hyderabad, Chennai, and Delhi. “The companies involved have briefed me, and I want to see how their systems actually work on the ground,” he said.

But even as Shivakumar packs his bags, political observers cannot ignore the timing. Just days after the tragic stampede in Bengaluru that claimed 11 lives, both Shivakumar and CM Siddaramaiah are expected to be in Delhi, raising questions about high-level consultations with the Congress high command.

Insiders hint that the duo could be briefing top Congress leaders on the fallout of the stampede, and perhaps even discussing the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle. Sources say Siddaramaiah is expected to arrive in Delhi on June 12 for a Finance Commission meeting scheduled the following day, but that’s not the only item on his agenda. Speculation is rife that the CM and DCM will use the opportunity to lobby the party brass, particularly regarding the mounting public pressure after the stampede.