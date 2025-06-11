Bengaluru stampede: Govt seeks time till Thursday to reply to HC queries in sealed cover

BENGALURU: The State Government on Tuesday sought time till Thursday to file the answers to the nine questions posed by the Karnataka High Court while taking suo motu cognisance of the death of 11 people and injuries to over 50 people in a stampede during RCB victory celebrations at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the city on June 4.

When the matter was taken up for hearing by the division bench of acting Chief Justice V Kameswar Rao and Justice CM Joshi on Tuesday, Advocate General (AG) K Shashikiran Shetty submitted that he has not filed the reply but intends to file it in a sealed cover, stating that whatever is said here is being used by the accused in their bail petitions.

He pointed out that the submission made on June 5 that the investigation was transferred to CID has been used by the accused to challenge the legality of their arrest.

The AG said that he will file the reply but does not want to put it in open court. “Let the report from an independent inquiry come and it should not be that we are biased. It is a matter of only one month,” the AG pleaded, noting that a judicial commission is set up and a month is given to furnish the report.

The court permitted the AG to file the reply in a sealed cover on or before Thursday and said that the Registrar General should ensure that the reply is kept in safe custody, before adjourning the hearing to June 12.

Court reserves call on plea by deceased’s kin

Meanwhile, a senior counsel submitted that they have filed an application on behalf of the family members of a deceased to intervene in the matter. The court said that let the reply from the State come and it will look into the impleading applications, stating that it is not saying anything right now.

On June 5, acting swiftly over the serious concerns of citizens about the stampede, the court took cognisance of the incident by registering the suo motu public interest litigation. The court preferred to ascertain at first instance the reasons which led to the tragedy, whether the tragedy could have been prevented and what remedial measures need to be taken to prevent such tragedies in future.