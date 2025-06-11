‘Can money ever replace our loss?’: Bhumik’s grieving family slams government over stampede deaths

BENGALURU: Senior BJP leaders on Tuesday visited the house of L Bhumik, a 20-year-old second-year engineering student who died in the stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium. A week after the tragedy, Bhumik’s family is still unable to believe that he is no longer with them.

After offering condolences and expressing deep sorrow to Bhumik’s parents, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, R Ashoka, slammed the State Government and demanded justice for all the victims, along with a proper investigation into the incident. Addressing reporters, he said the family is devastated by Bhumik’s death. He noted that the family employs 30 workers on their farmland and is financially stable, but the loss of their only son is irreplaceable. He added that many, including the family believe the tragedy could have been avoided if the RCB victory celebrations had been postponed by two or three days. “The cricket celebration has brought pain to people, and justice must be served for these deaths,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, said the family was shattered by the loss of their son. “When we were at the hospital, we saw Bhumik’s father break down upon hearing that his son was no more.

No parent should have to go through that,” he said. “Most of the deceased in the stampede were young people with dreams for their future. They were invited to the Vidhana Soudha and stadium, and their bodies were sent back to their families. All for political gain. If RCB wanted to celebrate, they will do it, why did the government need to interfere?” he questioned.

Bhumik’s father Lakshman expressed his gratitude to the BJP leaders for their support and said that if the government and event organisers had ensured better planning and arrangements, the lives of the 11 people who died in the stampede could have been saved.

“Such incidents should never happen again,” he said. Despite police warnings against holding the event, the organisers went ahead, and the consequences are evident. “A proper investigation is needed, and our fight for justice will continue,” he added.

Lakshman questioned why the government failed to recognise the risks of organising such a large event amid a massive crowd. “Children like ours have lost their lives. While the government has given compensation, can money ever replace our loss?” he asked.