‘I will fall at your feet, save me’: Minor girl resists forced marriage, rescued by cops in Karnataka

CHITRADURGA: The police stepped in and rescued a minor girl who resisted her family’s attempt to marry her to her cousin in Challakere taluk recently. The police have admitted the girl to a children’s home and booked five people for attempted child marriage.

According to the police the incident took place on June 4. As per a video circulating on social media, in their attempt to marry the Class 8 student to her uncle’s son, the family beat her and tied her down.

The video shows the girl lying on the ground, begging her parents and relatives with her hands clasped not to marry her off. The girl was tied outside the house. The video shows the girl crying and pleading with her parents that she does not want the marriage. She also asked the villagers to protect her. “I will fall at your feet, save me from this marriage,” she was seen pleading in the video. The parents and relatives beat her and threw her to the ground and tried to tie her with her brother-in-law.

The villagers alleged that when they tried to intervene, they were prevented by the family.