Kharge slams Modi government as it completes 11 years; questions unfulfilled promises

KALABURAGI: AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge refused to give any marks to the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has completed 11 years.

Speaking with press persons here, Kharge asked Prime Minister Modi to reveal how many assurances he had given during the election period and how many of them he has actually fulfilled.

Kharge accused Modi of being a liar and someone who lacks faith in the democratic process. He pointed out that when the UPA and Congress were in power, they accommodated opposition leaders by offering the Deputy Speaker’s post in the Lok Sabha. However, the present NDA government has left the post vacant for the past 11 years, breaking the tradition of involving opposition parties in key parliamentary roles.

He further said that the UPA had often appreciated the good work done by the Vajpayee government, but in contrast, the NDA government has constantly criticised the Congress-led UPA and discontinued many initiatives started during the Manmohan Singh era.

When asked about the recent statement made by Minister of State for Railways, Somanna, who claimed that Kharge had wrongly sanctioned a Railway Division for Kalaburagi during his tenure as railway minister, Kharge responded sharply. He said Somanna should correct the issue, start commissioning the Railway Division, and take credit for it.