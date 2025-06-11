No cabinet rejig in Karnataka for now

BENGALURU: Ministerial aspirants in the Karnataka Congress may have to wait longer, as the party high command is unlikely to give its nod for a Cabinet reshuffle when the Siddaramaiah-led government is facing flak over the stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed the lives of 11 people.

While Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar maintained that there was no discussion on a cabinet reshuffle during their meeting with the Congress top brass in New Delhi on Tuesday, party insiders told The New Indian Express that the issue did come up for discussion.

Sources said that the high command leaders are reportedly upset over the State Government’s image taking a beating after the stampede and directed the leaders to take corrective measures.

“Many aspirants were hoping for a Cabinet reshuffle. But the high command feels that making any changes now could send out the wrong message, and the party is likely to take up the exercise only in November,” a party insider said.

Meanwhile, the decision by the Congress and government to take up the caste census again is seen as an attempt to divert attention from the stampede issue, sources said.

In Karnataka, there has been a buzz about a cabinet reshuffle for a while now.

Sources indicate that Congress central leaders may direct Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to drop non-performing ministers and those mired in controversies.

Interestingly, many ministers, including some seniors, landed in Delhi with booklets highlighting the achievements of their respective ministries in the last two years to impress Central leaders.