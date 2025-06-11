Want Karnataka to make for the world, says Patil

BENGALURU: Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development MB Patil has said that the State Government wants the state to be a global manufacturing hub like Vietnam and China.

“We have come up with industrial policies and measures towards achieving that goal, where from Karnataka we manufacture for the world,” Patil said at the first edition of Uthpadana Manthana, a post-Invest Karnataka 2025 initiative designed to fast-track the state’s vision of becoming India’s premier manufacturing hub.

“Uthpadana Manthana reflects our commitment to transform Karnataka into a global manufacturing powerhouse. This initiative goes beyond policy discussions. It is about working directly with industry leaders to co-create practical, high-impact solutions,” Patil said.

The day-long conclave brought together around 80 senior executives—CEOs and CXOs—from nearly 60 companies across key sectors, served as a platform to engage directly with industry leaders and co-create an actionable roadmap for industrial growth. These leaders engaged in focused discussions around six priority areas identified by the government.

“Your (participants) insights on improving infrastructure, streamlining clearances, and building talent pipelines will shape our immediate action plan. The broader objective of Uthpadana Manthana is aligned with the state’s vision to attract Rs 7.5 lakh crore in investments and create 20 lakh jobs in next five years,” Patil said.

The government is also focused on scaling up merchandise exports by leveraging Free Trade Warehousing Zones, export-oriented industrial parks, and faster port access.

Karnataka seeks to establish itself as India’s most competitive ESDM (Electronic System Design and Manufacturing) destination by attracting OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test)/ATMP (Assembly, Test, Mark and Pack) players and strengthening the component ecosystem. With focused efforts in sectors like EVs, semiconductors, aerospace, and advanced textiles, this is just the beginning — Uthpadana Manthana will be a continuous engagement to drive real, lasting impact, he said.