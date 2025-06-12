Karnataka HC refuses to quash POCSO case against faculty of research centre

BENGALURU: Refusing to quash proceedings against a faculty of the central premier research institute in the city who has been booked under the provisions of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act for his alleged sexual assault on a 10-year-old girl, the Karnataka High Court directed the special court to conclude the trial within three months since considerable time has been passed after the incident.

“The allegation is that the daughter of the complainant was playing and the petitioner, an Assistant Professor, was standing behind the window screen. After some time, the petitioner comes and touches the hips and further touched the private parts of the daughter with the clothes on. This is one statement. The other statements are identical in that the petitioner has touched them in the same manner that he has touched the daughter of the de facto complainant... The law is well settled that even one credible statement - if sufficient - can call for a trial,”, said Justice M Nagaprasanna while rejecting the petition filed by the accused faculty.

According to the complaint dated September 30, 2018, the accused is an Assistant Professor. When his nine-year-old daughter wanted to celebrate her birthday, all the neighbouring apartment residents near the research institute were invited.