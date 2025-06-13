Congress chief Kharge seeks high-level probe into AI-171 plane crash

KALABURAGI: AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, expressed shock over Ahmedabad plane tragedy on Thursday afternoon.

In a hurriedly called press conference here, Kharge condoled the people lost their lives in the crash, and wished speedy recovery for the injured.

Kharge asked activists of all organisations, including the Congress, to help those who were injured, and families whose had lost their loved ones.

The AICC President asked the government to take responsibility for providing all necessary financial and medical assistance to the families of the deceased as well as the injured, and take care that all are treated on priority.

Kharge, who is Opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha, asked the Union government to conduct a high-level probe, either by a sitting or retired Supreme Court judge, into why the crash took place and who is responsible. He said that as per information received, there was pressure on the pilot to take off before the scheduled time.

Only an inquiry will reveal the truth, he said.

As the plane fallen in a residential area near the Ahmedabad airport, many buildings were damaged and the government should compensate all those who sustained losses, he said.

Meanwhile, former CM and Belagavi MP Jagadish Shettar also expressed his condolences. He is on tour of Kalaburagi district to attend a party programme.