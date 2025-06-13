Five-year-old boy dies in accident on first day of school in Belagavi district

BELAGAVI: A five-year-old boy died in a road accident on his first day of school on Wednesday. The accident occurred near Kankanwadi on Nipani-Mudhol state highway in Raibag taluk of Belagavi district.

The deceased has been identified as Mutturaj Mugalakhod. He was returning home along with his sisters from Samarth Kannada and English Medium Residential School at Naganur.

According to sources, an unauthorised school vehicle dropped them on the highway near their house. When Mutturaj was crossing the road, an unidentified motorcycle hit him. Mutturaj, who fell on the road, was run over by another unidentified vehicle. He died on the spot.

The driver of the school vehicle fled the scene. “We admitted Mutturaj to Grade 1. It was his first day of school,” the boy’s parents said.