WII, foresters plan to relocate predators, prey base at Karnataka's Bhadra Tiger Reserve

BENGALURU: The experts and forest department officials of the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) have undertaken projects to scientifically relocate predators and their prey base in the Bhadra Tiger Reserve. The officials said that a healthy prey base is essential to reduce man-animal conflict. The officials have been noted in most of the tiger reserves and wildlife sanctuaries in the Western Ghats landscape.

In the report- Status of Ungulates in the Tiger Habitats of India- released on June 9 by WII, the scientists and experts flagged the low Sambar Deer population north of Bhadra reservoir, pointing to the need for an investigation pertaining to the connectivity of the population. The report also pointed to the abundant population of wild pigs in the southern part of Kali Tiger Reserve, adding that the management should encourage voluntary resettlement of villages inside the reserve forest, followed by habitat restoration to make more inviolate space for the ungulate population of the area.

The report stated that the ungulate population is in abundance in the western part of the Western Ghats. It also noted the high density of Spotted Deer (Chital) inside and outside tiger reserves. Chital density is the highest in the Bandipur, Mudumalai, Sathyamangalam cluster and its surrounding areas.