Karnataka reconstitutes expert panels to revise healthcare package rates, private hospital norms

BENGALURU: In a move aimed at bringing uniformity and transparency to state-run health assurance schemes, the Karnataka government has reconstituted an expert committee to recommend standard package rates for medical services offered at participating establishments.

The committee’s primary task will be to evaluate healthcare costs and recommend uniform rates to be applied across public and private hospitals under government-supported insurance and assurance schemes. The effort is expected to reduce pricing disparities, improve access to quality care, and streamline reimbursements under schemes like Ayushman Bharat and state-run insurance programmes.

“The committee has been formed and the latest proposal highlights the need to revisit and update the existing package recommendations. Based on this, the government has formally amended the relevant rule and reconstituted the committee accordingly,” an order dated June 10 said.

The newly formed panel will be chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary or Principal Secretary or Secretary to the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

The committee includes key health administrators such as the Executive Director of Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST), the Health Commissioner, the Medical Education Director, and a representative from the Finance Department not below the rank of Deputy Secretary. A senior official from Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology will represent tertiary public healthcare institutions.

Govt forms panel to review private healthcare standard

In addition to government officials, the committee also includes non-official members from institutes such as the Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH), IIM-B, among others.

To ensure uniform standards across private healthcare institutions in the state, the state government has reconstituted an Expert Committee to review and recommend norms for classification, infrastructure, staffing patterns and staff qualifications in private medical establishments.

The reconstitution follows a proposal from the Health Commissioner who sought a revision of the committee’s non-governmental members. The comm ittee will be chaired by the Health Commissioner and include senior officials from the Departments of Health, Ayush, and Medical Education. It will also have representatives from NIMHANS, PHFI, Indian Medical Association, and other bodies.

The panel is tasked with reviewing and updating existing norms related to the classification of institutions, required infrastructure, staffing patterns, and minimum qualifications for medical personnel, in line with the Karnataka Private Medical Institutions (Amendment) Act.