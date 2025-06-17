NHRC orders probe into BJP leaders' allegation of Dakshina Kannada police harassing Hindutva workers

MANGALURU: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed its Director General (Investigation) to conduct an enquiry into BJP leaders' allegations over Dakshina Kannada police harassing the Hindutva workers during late-night police visits.

The Commission has asked to submit a report within two weeks.

In his complaint to the NHRC, BJP MLA from Mangaluru City North Constituency, Dr. Bharath Shetty Y, alleged harassment and unconstitutional surveillance of several law-abiding citizens, social workers and individuals associated with organisations belonging to a community.

He had alleged that they were subjected to late-night police visits, often after 11 PM, although these individuals do not have any criminal background, FIRs or ongoing cases against them.