NHRC orders probe into BJP leaders' allegation of Dakshina Kannada police harassing Hindutva workers

MANGALURU: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed its Director General (Investigation) to conduct an enquiry into BJP leaders' allegations over Dakshina Kannada police harassing the Hindutva workers during late-night police visits.
The Commission has asked to submit a report within two weeks.
In his complaint to the NHRC, BJP MLA from Mangaluru City North Constituency, Dr. Bharath Shetty Y, alleged harassment and unconstitutional surveillance of several law-abiding citizens, social workers and individuals associated with organisations belonging to a community.
He had alleged that they were subjected to late-night police visits, often after 11 PM, although these individuals do not have any criminal background, FIRs or ongoing cases against them.
During these visits, the MLA had alleged that police personnel took photographs, recorded GPS locations and questioned individuals without presenting any legal orders, warrants or notices.
It is further stated that the SP of Dakshina Kannada district has publicly justified these actions in a video statement, claiming that the surveillance is a part of the efforts to monitor communal organisations.
“He has also reportedly threatened that action will be taken against those, questioning his conduct,” said the complaint while requesting the Commission to intervene in the matter.
In a letter to the DG(I), the NHRC Deputy Registrar (Law) Mukesh, asked him to depute an officer to conduct a spot enquiry, involving the alleged victims, record the statements of the alleged victims, examine the police records and submit the Action Taken Report within two weeks.