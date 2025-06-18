Karnataka man nabbed for keeping 13,000 women’s pics to blackmail them

BALLARI: The Maharashtra police, with the help of their counterparts in Ballari, arrested a 25 year-old man in Sandur town for keeping obscene photographs and videos of over 13,000 women and blackmailing them with the threat of putting up the images on social media.
After a girl filed a police complaint in Mumbai about someone trying to blackmail her using a fake social media account, the Maharashtra cyber police started the investigation.
After gathering technical evidence and tracing the location of the blackmailer, they rushed to Sandur and arrested Shubham Kumar Manojprasad Singh. The police seized four smartphones and computers from Shubham, who works in a private company.
They also traced over 20 fake accounts and 100 email IDs that he used to threaten and blackmail women. The police stated that the complaint was filed in January in Mumbai and the girl had stated that Shubham had threatened to upload her nude photos and had also shared some images.
A senior Ballari police officer said Shubham was arrested by the Maharashtra police recently, under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Information Technology Act.
“After the arrest, over 13,500 nude and obscene photos and videos of women and girls were found in his phone. We also found 20 fake social media accounts which he used to blackmail women, seeking money and sexual favours. We also traced 100 email IDs, which he used to upload obscene photos and videos on social media. Shubham holds a certificate in computer science,” he added.