Karnataka man nabbed for keeping 13,000 women’s pics to blackmail them

BALLARI: The Maharashtra police, with the help of their counterparts in Ballari, arrested a 25 year-old man in Sandur town for keeping obscene photographs and videos of over 13,000 women and blackmailing them with the threat of putting up the images on social media.

After a girl filed a police complaint in Mumbai about someone trying to blackmail her using a fake social media account, the Maharashtra cyber police started the investigation.

After gathering technical evidence and tracing the location of the blackmailer, they rushed to Sandur and arrested Shubham Kumar Manojprasad Singh. The police seized four smartphones and computers from Shubham, who works in a private company.