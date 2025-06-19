Eye on polls, Karnataka BJP appoints district heads to build party

BENGALURU: Having completed the formalities to appoint district presidents to strengthen the party in every district, the Karnataka BJP is gearing up for a series of elections coming up in the next few months. They also directed the party rank and file to work with an eye on Assembly polls in 2028.

On Wednesday, district presidents were called to the BJP office where party state president BY Vijayendra and other senior leaders handed over their official letters. Senior leaders will groom them to strengthen the party in their districts for zilla and taluk panchayat elections, which will set the pace for the assembly polls.

Sources in the party said each of the district presidents was told to highlight local issues like monsoon woes, farmers’ issues, communal clashes etc, and involve people. “There are national issues and state issues which Karnataka’s leaders are raising. There are also many issues pertaining to each district. Local leaders, including district presidents and MLAs, have been told to raise issues with MLAs and district ministers, and reach out to the people, listen to their woes and strengthen roots,’’ sources said.

Vijayendra told TNIE the new district presidents were directed to strengthen the party in the 39 organisational districts. “We want to return to power on our own. We are in power at the Centre. We told the district presidents we are not just a responsible opposition party in the State, but also brand ambassadors of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We need to work towards strengthening the party and coming back to power with full majority,’’ he said.

Vijayendra said the presidents have been directed to work at the booth level with the mandal president. “We have told them not to sit at home,’’ he said, adding that there is a need to win ZP and TP polls along with the BBMP/GBA polls to strengthen and come back to power.

Also, party state leaders will be travelling across Karnataka in the next few days.