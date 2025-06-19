Woman allegedly pushes children into pond before taking her own life in Karnataka

BELAGAVI: In a deeply tragic incident stemming from domestic strife, a woman allegedly pushed her three young children into a farm pond before dying by suicide in Baradanahalli village of Kurugodu taluk, Ballari district.

The deceased have been identified as Siddamma (30) and her children Abhigna (8), Avani (6), and Arya (4). The family hails from Belagavi. Siddamma had travelled to Ballari along with her husband Kumar and their three children to herd sheep, as they did every summer.

For the past few years, the family had been staying at the farm of a man named Raghavendra in Baradanahalli during the summer months, returning to their hometown Belagavi with the onset of the monsoon.