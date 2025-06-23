8K new constables, 500 SIs soon, says Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara

KOPPAL: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Saturday informed that the 8,000 police constable positions which have remained vacant for the last five years, will be filled soon. Addressing a press conference at the Congress office here on Sunday, he added, “During the previous dispensation, no PSI recruitments were done. Our government has corrected everything, and we will also recruit 500 sub-inspectors soon.”

Separately, Parameshwara denied having any knowlegde about the change in KPCC president. On a question about the audio clip involving Karnataka Planning Commission Deputy Chairman BR Patil, the home minister said the former should clearly state the same, “so that we can take action, and Patil should complain to the police”.

Responding to a question on Law Minister HK Patil’s letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the home minister said he has explained about the loss of Rs 1.50 lakh crore to the government, and has not complained against it. He added that there was a delay in illegal mining cases being probed, and action will be taken on the same.

Referring to the move against narcotics in the state, Parameshwara said, “We are going to make Karnataka a drug-free state. We will take all necessary steps to stop the drug menace in Anegundi, and if the need arises, we will open a police station there as well.”