CM Siddaramaiah all set for high-stakes showdown on his visit to Delhi

BENGALURU: In what is shaping up to be a politically charged face-off, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to land in New Delhi on Monday for a three-day mission -- one that could escalate tensions between the state and the BJP-led Union Government.

With a packed schedule and simmering grievances, the visit is being closely watched for its potential to reset Centre-state dynamics. The CM is expected to meet President Droupadi Murmu and raise the issue of crucial state bills being held up at the Rashtrapati Bhavan because of a conflict with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. The standoff, which the state government claims has paralysed decision-making, will be flagged at this high-level interaction.

Siddaramaiah is also expected to confront Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over “fiscal discrimination”. The flashpoint being the Rs 5,000 crore that is due for the Upper Bhadra Project - a national scheme in name, but starved of funds for years. With accrued interest, the total pending amount stands at Rs 7,000 crore.

Another priority for Siddaramaiah is the long-delayed nomination of four Members Legislative Council. Though there has been criticism and opposition from within the party to the nomination of Ramesh Babu, Dinesh Amin Mattu, Arathi Krishna and DG Sagar, he is going ahead with these names.

Political analyst BS Murthy called it “strategic and coordinated,” comparing it to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin’s push to pressure the Centre through the President and judiciary. “This signals a growing trend of assertive federalism. Both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are rallying for their rightful share of taxes and stalled project funds. This visit will only increase the pressure on the Centre to act. This could trigger the other non-BJP states too to take this route,” he said.

Though political circles were abuzz that Siddramaiah could opt for a cabinet reshuffle, highly placed sources were categorical that there would be no such exercise at this juncture.

As the political mercury rises, all eyes are on Delhi -- where Siddaramaiah’s mission could set the tone for a new era of confrontation, coordination, or both.