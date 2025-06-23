Fresh caste census gets rolling, CM Siddaramaiah names four to BC panel

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has taken the initiative to start a fresh Socio-Educational Survey, with the nomination of four members to the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes.

Former IGP K Arkesh from Channapatna, advocate Shivanna Gowda from Mysuru, assistant professor with a college in Mangaluru B Sumana and retired principal CM Kundagol of Dharwad will be the new members.

The government had nominated former advocate-general Madhusudhan R Naik as chairman on January 31, 2025. Now with a full-fledged commission, it is likely to hold meetings and give suggestions to the government to take up a survey of the state’s 7 crore people.

It is up to the government to decide on either giving the task to the commission, or setting up a separate committee headed by an expert, especially a retired high court judge, according to sources.

Siddaramaiah asked his cabinet colleagues to give their suggestions, and planned to have the survey completed by December 2025.