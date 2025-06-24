CM Siddaramaiah to meet President Murmu, PM Modi today

KALABURAGI /RAICHUR : Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that he will meet President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media in Raichur on Monday, the CM said that he would also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the national capital on Tuesday.

Elaborating on his proposed meeting with Nirmala Sitharaman, Siddaramaiah said that he would request the finance minister to provide justice to Karnataka, as injustice was meted out to the state while granting funds under the 15th Finance Commission.

The CM said that Union Minister Pralhad Joshi claims to be close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, so why didn’t he raise his voice “against the injustice” to Karnataka in fund allocation?. “Recommendations were made to release a special grant of Rs 5,495 crore to Karnataka in the 15th Finance Commission. Let Joshi tell whether the Centre has released that special grant to Karnataka or not. None of the BJP MPs from the state have commented on it,” the Chief Minister said.

Siddaramaiah said that the Congress gave 560 assurances to the people ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, and 235 have been fulfilled so far.