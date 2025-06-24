Lands of farmers in Karnataka government’s name due to ‘error’ in 1995

GADAG : Hundreds of farmers in Hadli and surrounding villages in Gadag district have not received any government benefits for the past three decades.

Reason: Their farmlands are still in the name of Government of Karnataka. This anomaly happened when the then tahsildar changed the owner’s name in the documents to Government of Karnataka after some farmers delayed paying irrigation taxes in 1995.

In the pahani or RTC (Records of Rights, Tenancy and Crops), Form no 16, Column 9, where the owner’s number should be mentioned, the registration is still in the name of Government of Karnataka.

The villagers have met many ministers and MPs over the years, but in vain. Now hundreds of farmers are planning to launch a protest.

The leaders have been assuring the farmers that the issue will be resolved, but nothing has been done. The farmers have been paying taxes for the past three decades. Many farmers have been meeting various leaders of all political parties but no one has come forward to help them.

This is the case not only in Hadli village, but in Gangapur and surrounding village outskirts which come under Nargund taluk. Ex-minister and Nargund MLA C C Patil wrote to the government in 2022.