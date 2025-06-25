CM Siddaramaiah has outsourced work of collecting commission to agents, says BJP president BY Vijayendra

BENGALURU: BJP on Tuesday demanded a judicial probe into the llegations made by Congress MLA BR Patil about the allotment of houses by the Housing Department in his constituency, Aland.

Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has outsourced the work of “collecting commission” to his “agents,” and “these agents are running the government”.

Speaking to reporters, Vijayendra said that the State Government has opened kiosks at every department to collect commission. “No work can be done without paying money—from Vidhana Soudha Secretariat to gram panchayat offices. The government is supporting a commission mafia, and Siddaramaiah, who is aware of these developments, is maintaining silence as he has to save his chief minister’s chair,” he said.

Vijayendra said that the recent statements by a few Congress MLAs have exposed the State Government.

“There is a lot of frustration among Congress leaders over funds. Though the state treasury is being looted, no development is happening. The CM is not saying anything. He has lost control over the administration,” he said.

Further, Vijayendra said that B Nagendra resigned after the ST Corporation scam.

Meanwhile, senior BJP MLC CT Ravi said that corruption and Congress are two faces of the same coin. Congress MLA BR Patil’s statement exposes corruption, he said.

Ravi said several Congress legislators are facing the wrath of the people of their constituency as they are unable to implement development works. “While some are airing their grievances in public, a few are silent. When Patil made the remark, the chief minister said that he would talk to him... instead, he should have ordered for a judicial probe,” Ravi added.