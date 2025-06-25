Patil should’ve discussed issues with CM Siddaramaiah, DKS and Mallikarjun Kharge: Minister Priyank Kharge

KALABURAGI: Responsing to the recent remarks of Congress MLA BR Patil, RDPR and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge has said that if the legislator had any grievances, he could have discussed them with CM Siddaramaiah, DyCM DK Shivakumar and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge rather than airing them in public. Priyank said Patil is a senior Congress leader and he respects his fighting spirit and ideology.

Priyank said that in the leaked phone conversation allegedly involving Patil, the officer clearly denied Patil’s allegations and said that legal action would be taken if any such lapse was proven.

On Patil’s allegation that most of the employees serving in Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences in Kalaburagi are from Chittapur and Sedam taluks, Priyank said that it is natural for the people of the respective MLA’s constituency to expect jobs when projects are brought.

On Kagwad MLA Raju Kage’s statement, Priyank said, “Every MLA expects more funds from the government; what is wrong with that?” On whether the Centre’s refusal of permission for his proposed US trip was politically motivated, Priyank replied in the affirmative.

“Due to the Centre’s refusal of permission, the expected investment of Rs 15,000 crore to Karnataka has stopped, and at least 3,000 people who could have gotten employment will be disappointed,” he said. When asked if he can go to the US now, he quipped, “What is the use of buying a ticket after the train has left?”