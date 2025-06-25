Siddaramaiah & Co lobby for his continuation as Chief Minister

BENGALURU: Even as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s three-day visit to New Delhi featured meeting with President Draupadi Murmu, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he has also been putting all efforts to get the high command’s nod for the cabinet reshuffle and to continue in the top post, said sources.

He, along with his coterie of leaders, including ministers, including his Manfriday Satish Jarkiholi, Dr H C Mahadevappa, and KJ George, the ministerial aspirants Ajay Singh and CM’s economic advisor Basavaraj Rayareddy, camped in Delhi. They met AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in charge Randeep Surjewala.

As the LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is abroad, Siddaramaiah is likely to meet the AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and discuss the political situation on Wednesday.

If Venugopal convinced Rahul, Siddaramaiah is likely to reshuffle his cabinet, which will be an indication of the party high command’s nod for his continuation as CM, said sources. Siddaramaiah taking George along with him has been termed as a significant move as the latter has a good rapport with the close associates of senior leader Sonia Gandhi, a Congress leader said.

Siddaramaiah is also pushing many of his proposals with the high command, including a change in the KPCC chiefpost, as he wishes Satish as president, giving the Bengaluru development and town planning portfolio to Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, another source informed TNIE.

DyCM and KPCC president DK Shivakumar did not accompany Siddaramaiah to Delhi. Shivakumar, who is aspiring to become CM, is likely to insist on the power transfer-change in the CM post after Siddaramaiah completes two and a half years in the top post after October 2025.

Interestingly, the timing of Siddaramaiah seeking the appointment of PM Narendra Modi sparked speculations in the political circle. The PMO has not confirmed the appointment, and it will be known only on Wednesday, according to a source.

“Siddaramaiah has been elected as CM by the Congress Legislature Party (CLP), and 95% of Congress MLAs are with him. Unless the MLAs wish, there should be a change, and the party high command taking a call, there will be no change in the CM post. You will see how Siddaramaiah will streamline the administration from July”, Rayareddy told reporters in New Delhi.