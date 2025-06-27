CM Siddaramaiah raps legal department for pending cases, unfavourable orders

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah warned additional advocate generals to work effectively, failing which they would be replaced. In a review meeting, the CM said there are 21,799 government cases pending before the High Court, and no action has been taken in 5,016 cases. He directed them to dispose of these cases at the earliest.

A release from the CM’s office said in order to fight effectively, the government has recruited additional advocate generals. It is the duty of the AG to uphold the law of the state, and the duty and responsibility of advocates to work towards this.

“Since it’s not fought effectively, we are losing cases. Though cases are in favour of the State government, judgements delivered are not favourable,” said a displeased Siddaramaiah.

He asked why they are unable to get stay orders against the state government vacated, and pointed out that a number of stay orders have not been vacated for years. He directed the advocates to clear these cases. “Because of your fault, the government should not face embarrassment,’’ he added.

The CM said those cases which have merit and are in favour of the government should be fought effectively for a favourable order. He also directed them to inform the chief secretary if department officials do not cooperate.