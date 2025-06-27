Special guidelines to be formed to mitigate electrical mishaps in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Chief Electrical Inspector of Karnataka, TN Appachu on Thursday, said the major reasons for electrical accidents are improper low voltage installations, poor quality of electrical systems in high-rise government buildings and drawing power illegally. But now the bigger threat is from new-age power generation from green energy sources and storage in batteries.

Appachu was speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of the National Electricity Safety Programme organised by the state energy department. The programme is held during the last week of June till the first week of July to raise awareness on the increasing number of accidents due to improper use of electricity.

This year’s theme is ‘Smart Energy, Safe Nation’. Referring to the new-age power generation concepts, he said the Centre is also working on safety measures and special guidelines will be formed soon.

Another concern is that accidents have been increasing in rural areas where farmers have installed IP sets, ignoring safety norms. Farmers accidentally come in contact with live wires, leading to tragedies. Directions have been given to all escoms and zilla panchayats to create awareness on this, he said.