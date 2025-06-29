Congress will pay price for neglecting SES-2015, claims Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Saturday predicted that the Congress in Karnataka will meet the same fate as its national counterpart as it has ignored the Socio-Economic Educational Survey-2015 (caste census report).

Delivering the keynote address at the seminar ‘Caste Census: Retrospective-Prospective’ organised by the Social Justice Awareness Forum at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Yadav said that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his government and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi were anti-backward classes.

The Karnataka government had recently shelved the caste census of 2015 and opted for a fresh survey. Yadav said that the Congress lost power at the Centre because it ignored the Kaka Kalelkar Commission report recommending the upliftment of backward classes socially and educationally. He expressed confidence that when the backward classes become aware that the Congress is averse to their upliftment in Karnataka, it will not be able to return to power.

“Why did those who (Rahul Gandhi) keep the Constitution in their pockets not implement the Kaka Kalelkar Commission report? After the country became independent from the Emergency and from family rule, the Janata Party came to power at the Centre. It also formed the Mandal Commission. The Congress was out of power when the issue of justice for OBCs came to the fore. But when it came to power a few years later, it had ignored the Mandal Commission report as it did it with the Kaka Kalelkar report,” Yadav said, adding that the BJP-backed VP Singh government implemented the Mandal Commission report and got reservation for OBCs.