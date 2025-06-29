Fact-finding report released on Mangaluru mob lynching

BENGALURU: A fact-finding report on the mob-lynching of Mohammed Ashraf at Kudupu, Mangaluru, titled ‘Lost Fraternity: A mob lynching in broad daylight, A betrayal of the promise of the Constitution’ was released.

It was done by People’s Union for Civil Liberties, Karnataka, All India Lawyers Association for Justice, Karnataka, and Association for Protection of Civil Rights, Karnataka.

Mavalli Shankar, State Convenor, DSS (Ambedkarvada) pointed to the larger failure on part of the state administration in ensuring impartial investigations into incidents in the oppressed communities.

He also added that in such cases, it is important that officials and elected representatives make a visit, at least to the family, to inspire public trust in the rule of law which has not happened in the case of Ashraf and killing of a Dalit. Advocate Vinay Sreenivasa said how bails have been granted to the accused on technical grounds which are indicative of the laxity displayed by the police.

He also called on the state administration to organise a meeting with various civil society groups on how best to uphold law and order. He expressed his concerns over the governments’ action of bringing new laws to counter hate and fake news.