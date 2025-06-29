Severed cow head, skin dumped on roadside in Karnataka's Brahmavar, traffickers suspected

UDUPI: A local resident discovered the severed head and skin of a cow dumped by the roadside near Kunjal Junction in Aroor village, Brahmavar, late on Saturday night.

It is suspected to be the act of cattle traffickers who disposed of the remains by the roadside.

Pradeep (38), a resident of Chantaru village in Brahmavar taluk, stated in his complaint that the incident came to light while he was on his way home after work on Saturday night. At around 11:30 p.m., as he reached near Kunjal Junction, he spotted a cow’s head and parts of its skin lying in the middle of the road near the rickshaw stand.

As he inspected it closely, he suspected that unknown miscreants may have stolen a cow from an unidentified location, subjected it to cruelty, slaughtered it, and discarded the carcass in a public place.

Following his complaint, a case was registered at Brahmavar Police Station under Sections 4, 5, and 12 of the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, and Section 303(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna visited the spot on Sunday and gathered information from party workers and local residents. He urged the authorities to take immediate action. Police officials were directed to treat the incident seriously and conduct a thorough investigation by the MLA.