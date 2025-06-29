Tension as Congress workers protest near BJP office in Bengaluru's Malleswaram

BENGALURU: Congress workers attempted to siege the BJP office in Malleswaram, Bengaluru, on Saturday. BJP leaders, after learning about the incident, rushed to their party office. Police personnel prevented workers of both the parties from attacking each other.

The Congress workers tried to lay siege to the BJP office twice. Police personnel detained the Congress workers and took them in a van. “Congress workers were taken into preventive custody when they gathered outside the BJP office and protested against the party allegedly insulting former PM Indira Gandhi on the anniverssary of the Emergency.

At least 20 of them were taken into preventive custody,” said the police. The protest comes days after a complaint was filed against Karnataka BJP’s social media handle over an alleged post put up by the party comparing Indira Gandhi to Adolf Hitler.

The complaint was filed by KPCC general secretary S Manohar. “BJP’s official ‘X’ account (@BJP4Karnataka) at 3.54 pm on Wednesday captioned “INDIRA NOT EQUALS INDIA, INDIRA = HITLER” was accompanied by a 38-second video related to the Emergency period in India,” Manohar said in his complaint.