Turbulence in Congress as CM Siddaramaiah government nears midway mark

As Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s government approaches its midway mark, completing two-and-a-half years in office in November, it is facing severe turbulence.

After finding itself in a difficult situation over a stampede during the RCB’s IPL 2025 victory celebrations in Bengaluru that claimed 11 lives, and a setback over the contentious 2015 caste survey report that was spiked on the high command’s directions, rumblings within the party have come out in open to put the government in a tight spot.

Earlier this week, the murmurs and cacophony in the party got louder, and at one point, it seemed like a free-for-all situation. The ruling party legislators spoke openly about multiple power centres in the government and the party, alleged corruption in the allocation of houses to the poor, sought a minister’s resignation, and hinted at a ‘revolution’ in the state politics after September.

As Chief Minister Siddaramaiah attempts to portray an all-is-well image, the party’s central leadership is said to be stepping in for damage control. Back-to-back setbacks could undo the gains the government accrued by implementing the guarantee schemes. Also, the party cannot afford to lose the perception battle, even if the opposition hasn’t been able to capitalise on the government’s slip-ups to the extent sought.

The latest round of trouble for the government started after senior Congress leader and Aland (Kalaburagi district) MLA BR Patil alleged corruption in allocation of houses to the poor by the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation. In his phone conversation with Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan’s Private Secretary Sarfaraz Khan, the legislator questioned if such allocation has become a business.