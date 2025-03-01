Bird flu: 442 chickens culled in Chikkaballapur

CHIKBALLAPUR: After cases of bird flu were detected in Varadahalli of Chikkaballapur district, as many as 442 chickens were culled by a team of veterinarians, Deputy Commissioner PN Ravindra has said.

Speaking to TNIE, Ravindra said that 15 chickens had died in the village recently, which prompted the health authorities to send samples for tests to a lab in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. “The samples tested positive for bird flu. Following this, the district administration swung into action and culled 442 birds in the village. District Minister MC Sudhakar, officials, and veterinarians were present,” the DC said, adding that the entire village has been sanitised.

“Following the directive from the district minister, an emergency meeting was convened. Measures to be taken to prevent the spread of the disease were discussed,” he added. The DC said that Varadahalli village has a population of 405 people and is home to 96 houses.

District Health Officer Dr Mahesh Kumar, who is camping in the village, said that all the residents of Varadahalli have been medically examined, and no one has shown any symptoms of bird flu.

Ravindra said that District Minister Dr MC Sudhakar has assured compensation to the affected villagers.

Meanwhile, Chikkaballapur Superintendent of Police Kushal Chowksey said that a temporary checkpost will be set up outside Varadahalli to prevent the entry and exit of vehicles carrying birds. District Minister Dr MC Sudhakar urged the public not to panic.