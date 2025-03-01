ISRO scientist outlines India’s space ambitions

MYSURU: Highlighting the role of astronomy and technology in shaping India’s space future, Dr Radhakrishna V, scientist, Space Astronomy Group, URSC, ISRO revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to establish an indigenous space station and land an Indian on the Moon by 2040.

Speaking at a special lecture on ‘Space Science Mission: Challenges and Opportunities’ organised by the University of Mysore at Crawford Hall on Friday as part of Science Day celebrations, Prof Radhakrishna emphasised the significance of ISRO’s various missions, including Chandrayaan, Mangalyaan, Astrosat, and Gaganyaan, which have contributed immensely to both India and humanity. He noted that leading space agencies like NASA, ESA, and CNSA are also investing in X-ray, gamma-ray, planetary, and deep-space missions, advancing global space exploration.

Discussing the costs of space research, he cited the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) project, which required an investment of Rs 140 lakh crore and took 20 years to complete. While such expenditures may seem enormous, he argued that human curiosity and scientific thinking drive technological advancements in the modern era.

Referencing ancient depictions of celestial phenomena, he mentioned that 5,000 years ago, early humans in Kashmir had painted star explosions in caves, showing how curiosity has propelled scientific progress over millennia. He also highlighted ongoing efforts to explore distant galaxies and search for habitable planets beyond earth.

Paying tribute to ISRO pioneers Vikram Sarabhai, Satish Dhawan, and UR Rao, he acknowledged their contributions to India’s technological growth and space exploration. He particularly praised Dr UR Rao’s efforts in implementing the Raman Effect, originally discovered by Sir CV Raman, which played a crucial role in shaping modern scientific research.

Prof Radhakrishna stated that the Raman Effect experiment opened new avenues for scientific discoveries globally.