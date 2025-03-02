Rajanna questions DKS over sharing dais with Sadhguru

BENGALURU, HASSAN : A fresh political controversy has erupted in Karnataka three days after Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar shared the stage with spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the Mahashivaratri celebrations in Coimbatore.

Firing the first salvo, Karnataka Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna lashed out at Shivakumar, questioning his decision to be seen alongside Sadhguru, who had once allegedly stated that he “doesn’t know who Rahul Gandhi is”. “Shivakumar must clarify his stance! Doesn’t he know that Sadhguru has humiliated our senior leader Rahul Gandhi?” Rajanna thundered, reminding everyone that Congress MPs from Karnataka are well aware of BJP leaders who have criticised Gandhi in Parliament.

While Rajanna went on the offensive, another senior Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi chose a more cautious approach, suggesting that the matter is for the party’s central leadership to decide.

On the other hand, senior minister MB Patil outright dismissed the controversy! “Is Shivakumar not a practicing Hindu? What’s wrong in attending a religious event?” Patil argued, brushing off the outrage as mere media hype and asserting that Shivakumar remains a hardcore Congress loyalist.

Never one to miss an opportunity, former BJP Deputy CM KS Eshwarappa jumped into the fray, countering Congress critics with a bold statement: “Hindutva is not the property of the BJP! Leaders from all parties, including Shivakumar, are working to preserve Indian culture!”

With the Karnataka political landscape heating up, all eyes are now on Shivakumar’s next move. It is to be seen if the DCM will issue a clarification, or will the controversy continue to spiral.