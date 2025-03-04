Couple, child suspected to be kidnapped from resort near Karnataka's Bandipur Reserve

MYSURU: A couple and their child staying at a private resort in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve area of ​​Gundlupet taluk in Chamarajanagar district are suspected to have been kidnapped by miscreants in a car on Monday.

The kidnappers reportedly arrived at the resort in the afternoon in two cars. The resort soon informed the police about the incident.

The police immediately swung into action after receiving the information. A police team led by DySP Lakshmaiah visited the spot. They said they were examining the CCTVs installed at the resort and on the street.

Commenting on the incident, SP BT Kavita said that the resort informed the police at 1 pm on Monday. They said that the people who came in two vehicles took the husband, wife and child away. It is not known whether the kidnappers are related to the family or were strangers. The resort also has no information about who took them away.

'A police team has been sent to the place and is conducting an investigation," he said.