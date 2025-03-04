Kannada actress Ranya Rao arrested for smuggling 14.8 kg of gold from Dubai

BENGALURU: Kannada actress Ranya Rao, daughter of a serving senior IPS officer, was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Monday night for allegedly smuggling 14.8 kg of gold from Dubai.

According to airport sources, the actress alighted from an Emirates flight at T2 on Monday night when she was held while passing through the immigration clearance section.

Rao had worn the gold on her person and hidden it inside the clothing she was wearing too, they said.

Authorities had placed Rao under surveillance after noting her frequent visits to Dubai—multiple trips within a span of 15 days. A source revealed that she would regularly seek police assistance at the airport, claiming to be the daughter of a DGP, and would be escorted out without checks.

Rao was taken to the DRI Headquarters at HBR Layout on Tuesday. She was produced before the 42nd Additional Sessions Court in the City.

"A case has been filed against her under different sections of the Customs Act and Customs officials have taken her into custody," said a top cop.

The value of the gold she has smuggled would roughly be worth Rs 12.5 crore.

Customs said they would not release any official statement on the issue.