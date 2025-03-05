End spat with Raj Bhavan, Karnataka government told

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy advised the state government to end its spat with the Governor.

During a discussion on the Governor’s address to the joint legislature session on Tuesday, Narayanaswamy said the state government and the Governor were at loggerheads after the latter sent back a couple of Bills refusing to approve them. “But it is his duty to seek clarification in the interest of the people. The state government should also understand that it should not try to curtail the constitutional rights of the Governor,” he advised.

Attacking the state government that it had forced the Governor to read out the speech, the Opposition leader stated that the Governor’s speech gave an impression that all is well in the state, but it was not in sync with reality.

If there was so much of welfare in the state, why are farmers committing suicide, why several families took the extreme step of taking their lives because of the harassment by microfinance companies, why many youngsters are becoming victims of online gambling, and why is there a huge number of teacher vacancies, and why the government wants to close down nine universities, he questioned.

Further, he slammed the government over crumbling infrastructure in the state capital, and advised that a ‘New Bengaluru’ be developed on the lines of New Delhi. He also urged the government to drop the second airport plan and suggested to improve the facilities at the existing HAL airport and use it instead.

“There is a general opinion that corruption is high and there is no development. The government should work on changing this perception,” he added.